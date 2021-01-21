No solution to M’laya-Assam border row in sight

SHILLONG, Jan 20: A bone of contention for decades and a hot election agenda of all the political parties – the Meghalaya-Assam interstate boundary row continues to be one of the top unsolved issues of all times.

Successive governments have come and gone and umpteen rounds of talks held but the problem still persists.

A Congress government, both in Assam and Meghalaya, earlier witnessed no breakthrough.

Similarly, the current MDA regime, consisting of the BJP in the state and a BJP government in Assam, too does not seem to be making any headway.

Is it lack of foresightedness? Is it a lack of political will? Is it a deliberate attempt to keep it unsolved for political benefits? Or is it that the issue is too complicated to solve. The reason could be anything, but the border residents are facing the heat time and again, and others just tending to it momentarily.

As Meghalaya celebrates 49 years of statehood, the issue remains unsolved.

The Shillong Times reached over to a cross section of people on the issue and this is what they had to say.

“Meghalaya boundary dispute? What is there to say? The issue has been politically institutionalised from both sides. Taking a stand gets you votes, on both sides of the fence. Sorry to say this, but it’s going to remain for the foreseeable future,” said former bureaucrat and social activist, Toki Blah.

Asked if he sees any solution in sight, he said, “Take away the politicians and let the bureaucrats solve the problem based on merits”.

Former home minister and a political stalwart, R.G Lyngdoh said, “There has been a lack of political will on all sides, Assam, Meghalaya and the Centre, to find a solution to this vexed problem”.

Padma Shri awardee and Editor of The Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim said, “I don’t understand why this issue can’t be resolved. There was a committee to demarcate the boundaries. That was how Meghalaya was created but the problem was we did not pay attention to resolve the borders and demarcate the boundaries as the leaders got too excited to celebrate and never paid attention till many years. Later, Assam starts encroaching”.

Stating that now it has come down to maintaining status quo and has turned into an ego issue with no state wanting to cede anything, she observed, “This cannot be resolved by two states or three states. Sometimes it is Mizoram or Nagaland and if the Centre really feels this, it should set up another judicial committee to resolve this for once and for all”.

“It is regrettable and sad that after 74 years (1947-2021) of Indian Independence, 69 years (1950-2021) of living within the Sixth Schedule, the boundary could not be resolved due to lack of vision and leadership at the state level and lack of statesmanship at the national level,” said chairman of the Grand Council Of Chiefs of Meghalaya, John F Kharshing, adding that the lack of redressal mechanism for conflict is sadly absent within the Constitution of India.

Recalling that the Vajpayee-led NDA during 2001 constituted the National Commission to Review the Working of Constitution (NCRWC), chaired by Chief Justice Venkatachaliya, he said the commission addressed a multitude of issues which were vague in the Constitution of India, one of which was to improve the governance levels, including the need for a redressal mechanism for conflict.

“This report was submitted before Parliament on March 31, 2002. Sadly, Vajpayee did not return in 2004 and these important recommendations are yet to be implemented,” he said.

Underlining the need for the central government to be more sensitive to the issues raised by the states in a federal structure, he said, “Assam and Meghalaya will not be able to resolve the issues and needs the Centre to act as a neutral (third) party to intervene.”

“The failure to fulfill the national commitments as per the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement of August 17, 1947 is another reason why the boundary dispute between Meghalaya (Khasi States area) and Assam-Bangladesh is yet to conclude on the ground,” he added.

Former MLA and UDP leader, Jemino Mawthoh said, “There has to be sincerity at all levels and between the two states and the Centre. Since the inception of the state, 20 meetings have been held at the chief ministers’ level and 10 meetings at the chief secretaries’ level. So we can say that it is not a simple affair that can be solved overnight”.

He said that if one really tried to understand the ground reality and the unfortunate incidents happening from time to time, one cannot be complacent and sleep on the issue.

“We need to pursue the matter relentlessly so that we can solve the matter amicably through a give and take policy. If we keep it lying down and if mutual respect is not there, unpleasant skirmishes and strained relations may continue and may aggravate in future. To settle the boundary dispute, we need to build bridges instead of walls in the dialogue process,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) secretary, Roykupar Synrem said, “We are not happy with the successive state governments. Since the inception of the state, we are a state with no proper boundary… even after 49 years since we got our own state”.

Pointing out that all political parties and governments end up promising every five years to solve the long pending issue, “but none are serious enough to bring it to any logical end,” he observed.

“It has been left as only an issue on which elections are fought for, but after forming the government, none are able to find a lasting solution”.

Expressing disappointment that every year Meghalaya Day is celebrated but yet this important issue is left unattended with no serious attempt made to solve it as yet, he said, “We urge upon the present state government to take up this issue seriously and we look forward that next year, when we celebrate the 50 years of statehood, we will have a clear boundary of the state”.

“I would like to congratulate the people of the state in celebrating the Meghalaya Day,” HM Shangpliang said.

He said that the state have moved ahead in achieving many milestones in creating Meghalaya a land of peace and tranquility, brotherhood amongst the tribes and prosperity to all citizens of the state.

“But, issues like the ILP, Assam- Meghalaya border etc still requires to be resolved at the earliest. I wish the government of the day would take the right steps at the earliest to safeguard the interests of the people of the state,” he added.