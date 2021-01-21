MDA crippling anti-graft body: Cong

SHILLONG, Jan 20: As Meghalaya turns 49 on Thursday, Opposition Congress said there are several issues that need to be addressed and that corruption should be nipped in the bud.

Opposition leader Mukul Sangma said the previous government had sought to deal with corruption through the Lokayukta but the present ruling dispensation is allegedly trying to “cripple” it.

“Development cannot be sustained if corruption is not firmly dealt with but the state government is trying to cripple the Lokayukta,” Sangma alleged.

Claiming that people from different parts of the state are coming up with allegations of corruption against the government, he said even Bangladeshi newspapers carried reports about allegations of graft along the country’s border with Meghalaya.

“Will the government take cognizance of the allegations or it is going to ask for evidence?” Sangma asked.

He cautioned that more corrupt practices will take place if the government does not rein in the activities. On the issue of illegal immigration of people, the Congress stalwart asked the government to be realistic and come up with measures that are implementable. Observing that the state needs a better system for collecting information about visitors, he said sometimes, people try to play to the gallery instead of addressing the issues at hand.

The state government needs to come up with legislations that can insulate itself from legal challenges and judicial interventions, Sangma said.

He said given huge developmental disparities, the previous government had taken measures and scouted for funds to ensure that the momentum of growth picks up and took decisions on the creation of districts, sub-divisions and blocks.

“You cannot say that Garo Hills does not have good roads today,” Sangma said.

He added that Meghalaya will see a momentum of growth when the government ensures sustained peace.