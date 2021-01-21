More MLAs may join BJP: Cabinet min

SHILLONG, Jan 20: More sitting MLAs, ex-MLAs and prominent leaders from the state may join the BJP, Cabinet minister and State BJP Parliamentary Party (PP) AL Hek said on Wednesday.

The minister said that few sitting MLAs besides ex-MLAs and prominent leaders have approached the party to join their fold.

“A good number of them have approached me and the state president and are ready to join the party but not immediately.” he said.

Refraining to give out the names, he however said, “Name is already there but we do not want to disclose it. All are prominent leaders from all over the districts particularly from winnable constituency”.

The minister asserted that the state BJP will come out strong like never before in the 2023 Assembly elections. The party had earlier claimed that it has already received feelers from some of the opposition Congress MLAs to merge with the BJP.