No vaccine reaction yet: Health min

SHILLONG, Jan 20: Removing concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday said there was not a single reported case on the adverse effects of immunization in the state.

“I have not received any report on the adverse effects of vaccination. This will build people’s confidence and they will be ready to take the shots,” a confident Hek said.

The state achieved 59.3% of the target on Day 1 (January 16), 61% on Day 2 (Tuesday) and 81% on Day 3 (Wednesday).

“As far as the vaccination percentage is concerned, it is not up to the mark but the drive will continue. It is progressing well,” Hek said. He felt that some people were not coming forward to get vaccinated due to fear triggered by social media posts. On Day 1 of the drive, 518 of the 874 registered health workers had received the shots. The lowest turnout was recorded in Ri Bhoi district. Only 23 of the targeted 100 health workers had showed up.

On Day 2, altogether 507 health workers (61% of target) had come for vaccination and on Day 3, a total of 328 health workers (81% of target) took the jab. Till Wednesday, 1,344 health workers (64% of target) were vaccinated.

The drive on Thursday will be carried out in eight districts including South Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills. Once a person gets the first dose, s/he will have to wait for at least 28 days to get the second dose.

The government plans to vaccinate 16,000 health workers out of 27,000 identified so far in the first phase. After all health workers receive the shots, the government will focus on frontline workers, municipal workers, police personnel and people working in disaster management. In the third phase, people aged above 50 years and those with comorbidities will be covered.