Over 10,676 healthcare workers vaccinated in Assam so far

GUWAHATI: As many as 10,676 healthcare workers have been vaccinated during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme in Assam so far.

“The fourth day of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully in Assam. Around 3091 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till 6 pm through 65 sessions,” an official statement issued here said on Thursday evening.

No case of serious/severe AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) has been reported so far.

Of the 65 session sites on Thursday, 57 session sites administered Covishield among 2799 beneficiaries, while eight sites administered Covaxin among 292 beneficiaries.

Only two minor cases of AEFI have been reported on Thursday, one minor AEFI case from Lakhimpur district and one minor AEFI case from Barpeta district today.

“I took the vaccine in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, and after that, I have been continuing my regular duty at Kalapahar Hospital, without any problems. The vaccine has given me more reasons to smile and more enthusiasm to work for the COVID affected people in Assam,” Raktim Pratim Tamuli Phukan, additional superintendent, Kalapahar COVID Care Hospital said.

Ulupi Phukan, superintendent, Sonapur District Hospital also shared her experience.

“There has not been any serious AEFI observed since the COVID vaccination drive started in Sonapur District Hospital. I can assure that the COVID Vaccine is safe as I have also taken the vaccine and I am not facing any difficulties,” Phukan said.

“Our government is providing such a wonderful opportunity for the healthcare workers of Assam. There’s nothing to be fearful of, as I have also taken the vaccine and feeling fine”, said Mamoni Das, a nurse at a hospital in Tezpur.

So far there have been 229 sessions, with only 15 minor cases of AEFI reported.