SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported two more deaths due to COVID19 infection which took the overall death toll in the state up to 146 while four new COVID19 positive cases were detected during the period. Both the deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills district.

With recovery of six more patients, the number of persons recovered from the disease in the state so far went up to 13446. The state has 129 active cases as on date.