Sonowal wishes people of Meghalaya on statehood day

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wished the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day today.

In a tweet, CM Sonowal expressed his wishes to people of Meghalaya and said, ‘Heartiest greetings to the people of #Meghalaya on their statehood day. A state having breath-taking scenic beauty and warm people, may it continue to blossom under the leadership of CM Shri Conrad Sangma.’

In another tweet, Sonowal extended best wishes to the people of Tripura and wrote, ‘Known for its rich culture and beautiful landscape, Tripura is flourishing with every passing day. On the state formation day, I convey my best wishes to CM Shri Biplab Deb and all residents of the state.’

Sonowal also conveyed warm greetings to the people of Manipur on their statehood day and said, ‘Statehood greetings to my brothers & sisters of the ”Jewelled Land”-Manipur. On this special day, I pray for its peace and prosperity in the years to come.’

Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971.