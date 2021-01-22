Iconic arch gate unveiled

SHILLONG, Jan 21: Apart from accomplishing 49 years of statehood, Meghalaya on Thursday also received a monumental gift in the face of the iconic arch gate at the entrance to the State Central Library.

Arts and Culture Minister, AL Hek, inaugurated the arch gate, which has been built with a design that reflects the cultural heritage and symbolises the tradition and rich culture of the state.

Hek informed that the structure will soon have an artistic mural on the wall adjacent to the gate. During the inauguration, a flex was put up to depict the intangible heritage of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Commissioner and Secretary of the Arts and Culture department, FR Kharkongor, said that the State Central Library is a centre of all artistic activities and in the run-up to the 50 years of statehood, the iconic gate has been conceived with an idea of reflecting the cultural legacy of the state.

Stating that people will also witness other components in the project, he added that an artistic mural will soon come up which will showcase various elements of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo tribes of the state.

“As this project nears completion, we hope that it will steadily emerge as one of the iconic areas in Shillong,” he added. He said that there are plans to revamp the interior parts of the central library in future.