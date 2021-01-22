Tennis ball cricket back in Shillong

SHILLONG, Jan 21: The 8th Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Invitation day and night cricket tournament will be organized by Rilbong Sports and Cultural club will commence from January 23 at the Rilbong ground in strict adherence of SOPs in view of the pandemic.

A total of 32 teams from Shillong shall participate in the event. Running trophies, mementoes and total prize money of Rs 30,000 will be given away during the tournament.