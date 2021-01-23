Conrad inaugurates India’s longest arch bridge in EKH

SHILLONG, Jan 22: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday inaugurated the longest road arch bridge in India, the Wahrew Bridge in Tharia village, two years after its completion.

The bridge, constructed over the crystal clear waters of the Wahrew river, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 49.395 crore under NLCPR of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

The 169 metre Wahrew suspension bridge connects Bholaganj and Sohbar to Nongjri. The project was sanctioned in 2013 while work started the following year and was completed on December, 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the bridge is dedicated to the progress of the area and to Donkupar Roy, whose vision and commitment led to the completion of the project. He also said that Roy was instrumental in getting the project sanctioned. ‘The iconic structure will be a major boost to the tourism sector in the state’, the chief minister said, adding that the government is committed to make the area a major tourism destination.

Other present on the occasion include Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh, MLA of Shella constituency, Balajied Synrem and other senior government officials.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, stated that the Sohbar Tharia Road under PMGSY will be completed within this year.

To further improve the connectivity of these areas, Tynsong further said that there has been an additional sanction for the border road connecting Dawki – Lyngkhat and Tharia for which the work order will be given in the coming month. This will increase the overall economy and development of the area, he added.

The Mawmluh Mawshamok Road has also been sanctioned and the deputy chief minister said that he has already instructed the PWD department to ensure that work starts by the first week of February.