Hopes on Shah for ILP gift

SHILLONG, Jan 22: Political parties and pressure groups in Meghalaya expect Union Home Minister Amit Shah to gift Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to the state during his day-long visit on Saturday.

Shah is scheduled to attend the 69th plenary of the North Eastern Council.

Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said he would be the happiest man if the Union Home Minister announces granting of the ILP to the state during his visit.

“It is the wish of the people of Meghalaya, each and every individual and I will be the happiest man if the honourable Home Minister declares that ILP will be implemented in the state of Meghalaya,” said Rymbui.

On the visit of the Union Home Minister and the meetings of the state government lined up with him, Rymbui said, “I am glad that he is coming and we as the government we can air our grievances on issues concerning the state for his and the Union government’s consideration.”

Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh reminded the state government of its commitment to pursuing ILP after all 60 MLAs of the state had taken a resolution in this regard.

“Denial (of ILP) would show that the federal structure of the country is weakening,” she said.

Lyngdoh said the Centre should not ignore the state’s demand and clarify the hurdles, if any, in the way of implementing the ILP and explain why Meghalaya was not eligible for it unlike four other states in the region.

Robertjune Kharjahrin, the chairman of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations, said the umbrella body expected Shah to make the ILP announcement during his visit to Shillong. “Yes, we have a high hope,” he added.

Senior United Democratic Party leader Jemino Mawthoh expressed similar hope.

“As was the case with Manipur, the sentiment of the people of Meghalaya needs to be respected too,” he said.

The pro-ILP demand had gained momentum after the Centre passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019.

The Centre has maintained that the state government’s plea for ILP was being examined.