Five coal labourers bodies handed over to family members

KHLIEHRIAT: The bodies of five coal labourers who died in a tragic incident in a coal cutting at Sorkari Forest, Rymbai Elaka in East Jaintia HIlls, were handed over to relatives on Saturday afternoon after all formalities had been completed by the District Police including post- mortem examinations conducted by a Doctor at Khliehriat Community Health Centre.

All bodies were sent to their native villages in two vehicles including a Bolero Pick-up and a truck which was arranged by the District Administration and the Police Department.

The truck carried four bodies to Karimganj District while the pick-up carried one body to Silchar District on Assam.

One of the relatives a deceased informed that the District Administration had arranged both the vehicles to carry home the bodies.

‘We thanks the SP who helped us and even provided expenditure for foods’, he said.

Sources informed vehicles owners from East Jaintia Hills were not willing to carry bodies despite requests made by the District Administration and hence vehicles had to be arranged from Assam paying three times more money,” he said.