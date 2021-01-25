Body found hanging inside jungle

TURA: The body of a man has been found hanging from a tree inside a forest in East Garo Hills in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

The victim identified as Pitol D Shira was found hanging inside Jojra Bisrik forest of Nengkhra on Sunday evening.

According to the victim’s family, the deceased had been facing an acute financial crisis and he left home on the 17th of this month and never returned.

Five days after his disappearance, his wife approached police at Nengkhra station to register a missing report.

A post mortem was conducted before the body was handed over to the family and police is conducting an enquiry to ascertain if there was any foul play in his death.