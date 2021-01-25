11th National Voter’s Day celebrated at Ampati, Baghmara

TURA: Together with the rest of the country, the 11th National Voter’s Day was celebrated in a befitting manner at Ampati, the district headquarter of South West Garo Hills on Monday. Felicitation of newly enrolled young voters and best Booth-level officers (BLOs), 10K National Voter’s Day Run and singing of patriotic songs were among the events that marked the day’s celebration.

During the function organized by the District Election Office to mark the occasion, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Election), Ch. Ramakrishna administered the Voter’s Pledge and also gave a clarion call to the youth particularly the newly enrolled voters to participate in the electoral process and strengthen democracy.

ADC (Election), S.K. Marak, ADC & PD, DRDA, S.C.Laloo, EAC (Election), Dr. W.C.R.Marak and one of the senior citizens of Ampati, were among others who also spoke on the significance of the day and of the electoral process in the country.

Baghmara: The 11th Voters Day was celebrated in a befitting manner on Monday at the DC Park in Baghmara, district headquarters of South Garo Hills where district youth icons and renowned singers Saldorik Dio Sangma and l Muz Marak engrossed the audience with their heartwarming performances here today.

The Deputy Commissioner in charge of South Garo Hills District M.T.Sangma MCS while highlighting the Election scenario of the District informed that there are 93667 voters in three Constituencies of the South Garo Hills District.

In a democratic country like us we focus mostly on free, fair, participated, inclusive and accessible voting where the eligible voters are encouraged to exercise their franchise freely, she said and added that there are online applications too like Mobile App, Voters Helpline etc., through which people can register themselves in the electoral rolls. The E- EPIC is also being launched today by the Election Commission of India in order to empower the people in the right and easier way to exercise their franchise.

The Voter’s Day Run was also organized in the morning. The Distribution of new EPIC to the young and eligible voters, the felicitation of oldest Male and female voters, the best Male and female BLO’s were also awarded on the occasion.