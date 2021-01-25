Five in Meghalaya awarded Police medals on eve of R-day

By Bureau

SHILLONG: Four Meghalaya Police personnel and one Fire and Emergency Services personnel have been awarded prestigious police medal on the eve of the Republic Day.

The awardees included: President’s Police Medal for distinguished services to Tinenson K Marak, Armed Branch Constable of Ist Meghalaya Police Battalion.

Police Medals for Meritorious Service were warded to Digreathson G Momin, Assistant Commandant of 2nd Meghalaya Police Battalion ;

Madalu Ram, Armed Btanch Inspector (I/C Training Branch) of 4th Meghalaya Police Battalion (2nd IRBN) ;

Cliffhilberth B Sangma, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), 5th Meghalaya Police Battalion (3rd IRBN) ;

Fire Services Medal for  Meritorious Service was awarded to Wanlambok Lapang, Leading Fireman, Fire and Emergency Services, Meghalaya

