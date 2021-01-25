Launching of new store to make cheaper medicines available

TURA : North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma on Monday inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra (Store) set up in the premises of Tura Civil Hospital, a move which is being seen as one that could greatly benefit the poor as cheaper medicines would be available at the hospital.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, TMB Chairman, J.D. sangma, Chairman of Tura Civil hospital, Dr. Minakshi A.Sangma, Jt. Director of Health Services & Superintendent of Tura Civil Hospital, Dr. Marwin R. Sangma, District Medical & Health Officer and other staff of the Tura Civil Hospital.

Dedicating the Kendra (store) to the people, Thomas Sangma said that with the opening of the Kendra, people, particularly the poor and the needy would now be able to purchase many generic but quality and life saving drugs at affordable rates. Recalling from memory, he said that he was fortunate to have witnessed the opening of first Aushadhi Kendra at Shastri Bhavan New Delhi on November 25 2008, and even till 2014, only 80 kendras in the entire country could be found. However, he added that today there are over 7,000 such Jan Aushadi Kendras all over India; and 8th in the state.

Stressing on the importance of making quality medicines available for the people at cheap rates, he asserted that he would take special interests and initiatives to open more and more such kendras in every nook and corner of the state as the MDA Government headed by Conrad Sangma accords topmost priority to health sectors to ensure people of the state lead safe and healthy lives. While informing of his intention to help the people of his constituency in whatever way he can, Sangma said that he would buy in bulks, the sanitary napkins (pads) produced by the company, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) and distribute it free of costs to all the needy daughters and sisters so that they don’t suffer using the dirty rugs and dirty clothes.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh who also spoke during the programme said that the success of the Kendra would depend much on the recommendations and prescriptions of the doctors to the patients to use these generic medicines which are sold over the Kendra counters. He also suggested making these affordable medicines available in all the weekly markets of Garo Hills to deter people buying medicines from such open markets and quacks who sold spurious medicines to the poor, innocent and gullible village folks putting their lives at great risks.

The Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the department of pharmaceuticals association with the Central Pharma Public Sector undertakings, to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the people through dedicated oulets called Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadi Kendras (Stores). Although the generic medicines sold over the counter of Jan Aushadi kendras are much cheaper comparing to the ones that are usually sold in general pharmacies, the efficacy and the potency of the medicines are as same as any other branded medicines.