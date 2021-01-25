National Voters’ Day observed in Jowai

JOWAI: Together with the rest of the country, West Jaintia Hills District Administration also celebrated the 11th National Voters’ Day at District Library Auditorium, Mynthong here on Monday.

This year the theme of the celebration is, ‘Making our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed.’ Deputy Commissioner, Garod LSN Dykes, P K Boro, ADC, L Kynjing, ADC, DD Syngai, ADC, Y Mawlong, EAC, and MA Challam, EAC were present on the occasion.

Jowai North Nominated JHADC MDC, O Lamin and Ladthadlaboh Dorbar Shnong headman LD Lakiang, students and official of the Election Department were also present.

International athelete and Tang Soo Do- A Korean martial arts, Ferdinand Suchiang was invited as a special guest. The programme was chaired by L.Kynjing, Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, LSN Dykes lauded the efforts of the BLOs, officers and staffs of Election branch for their efforts and inculcating the youths the importance of their right to franchise.

Encouraging the youths to get enrolled in the voter list the Deputy Commissioner has also urged the citizens to fill the form for deletion of names from the Electoral Roll of those who have died.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner, DD Syngai, in her introductory speech stated that the main purpose of the day is to encourage all eligible voters to get themselves enrolled and also a day to create awareness on the need of effective participation in the electoral process.

Later, ADC P. K Boro led the audience in pledge reading. Electoral Photo Identity cards were distributed to 30 newly registered voters. Awards were also given to two Best Booth Level Officers Shri. First Joy Lamare of 46-Saphai Pohrtiang A Polling Station under 4- Mowkaiaw AC and to Smt. Anita Dkhar of 34-Nartiang A Polling Station under 1- Nartiang AC for their contribution in the election management.

It may be mentioned that the office of the Deputy Commissioner Election branch had conducted Quiz and Debate competitions for students of Electoral Literacy Clubs Institutions on 20th January, 2021. A debate on ‘Democracy is the best form of Government’ and Quiz on Electoral Process, Meghalaya Elections and current affairs. The winners were awarded certificates today.