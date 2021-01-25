President’s police medal for Assam DIG

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Deputy Inspector General of Police, (BTAD), Kokrajhar, Violet Baruah has been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day, an official statement issued here said.

Thirteen other Assam police officers and personnel will be awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

They are : Musleh Uddin Ahmed, Commandant, 22 AP(IR) Battalion, Likabali, Dhemaji; Amrit Bhuyan, superintendent of police (Darrang), Debashis Sharma, principal of Police Training College, Dergaon; Sushanta Biswa Sarma, superintendent of police, Goalpara; Dipak Bora, inspector of police; Golaghat, Imam Uddin Choudhury, sub-inspector, Cachar; Dimbo Ram Terang, sub-inspector, Guwahati; Niranjan Das, assistant sub-inspector, Cachar; Anwar Hussain Borbhuyan, naik (UB), Cachar; Pankaj Mahanta, constable (UB), Guwahati; Jitendra Kumar Singh Yadav, constable (UB), Guwahati; Hemen Das, constable (UB), Guwahati and Anil Rajbongshi, constable (UB), Kokrajhar.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the officers and personnel of Assam Police on being awarded the President’s Police Medal For Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of Republic Day 2021 Your exemplary service and commitment deserves high praise,” Assam Police posted on its official Twitter handle.