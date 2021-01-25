NEWS BRIEFS

Indian, Chinese armies hold talks

New Delhi, Jan 24: After a gap of over two-and-half months, India and China on Sunday held the ninth round of military talks specifically focusing on ways to move forward on the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as thousands of their troops remained deployed at friction points under freezing conditions. The Corps Commander-level meeting began at around 10 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh and continued till after 9 PM.

Pak bid to disrupt tractor rally

New Delhi, Jan 24: Delhi Police on Sunday claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day. “Over 300 twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too.

Ruling party expels Nepal PM

Kathmandu, Jan 24: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was expelled from the general membership of the Nepal Communist Party by the splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday for alleged anti-party activities, further intensifying the infighting within the ruling party.

