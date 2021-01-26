Meghalaya Nuggets

Body found hanging inside jungle

TURA, Jan 25: In what is suspected to be a case of suicide, a man was found hanging from a tree inside a forest in East Garo Hills. The victim, identified as Pitol D Shira, was found hanging inside Jojra Bisrik forest of Nengkhra on Sunday evening. According to the victim’s family, Shira was subjected to an acute financial crisis and had left home on January 17 never to return. Five days after his disappearance, his wife approached Nengkhra Police Station and registered a missing report.

Trucker hurt after vehicle overturns

NONGSTOIN, Jan 25: A Nongstoin-bound truck carrying LPG cylinders on Monday morning overturned at Jaidohkroh near Nongspung village in West Khasi Hills. The truck (AS-18-C4424) was proceeding towards Nongstoin to drop LPG gas cylinders. The trucker, identified as Bupen Boro from Boko (Assam), sustained injuries and was rushed to Nongstoin Civil Hospital.