Medals for state cops, home guards, BSF

SHILLONG, Jan 25: The Meghalaya Police has announced the names of its officials as well as its personnel who have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

According to a statement on Monday, the President’s Police Medal has been awarded to AB constable, 1st MLP Bn., Mawiong Timenson K Marak while the Police Medal has been awarded to Assistant Commandant, 2nd MLP Bn., Goeragre, Digreathson G Momin, AB Inspector (I/C Training Branch), 4th MLP (2nd IRBN), Sohpian, Madalu Ram, and Assistant SI, 5th MLP (3rd IRBN), Samgong, Cliffhilberth B Sangma.

The Fire Service Medal has, meanwhile, been secured by Leading Fireman, Fire & Emergency Service, Wanlambok Lapang.

Home Guards

Three personnel from the Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards were awarded the Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service.

According to a statement, the three awarded personnel include Border Wing Home Guards Battalion, Mawdiangdiang, Havildar Thioris Sulein, and Lance Naik Pherson Ranee and Fireman Md Faruq Hussain, both from the Central Training Institute of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Mawdiangdiang.

Prez medal for BSF

PRO BSF DIG, Umesh Kumar Nayal, on Monday received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A statement from BSF said that it is pride moment for Meghalaya Frontier having received a prestigious medal.