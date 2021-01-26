News Capsule

Unclaimed body

The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Shillong Civil Hospital, has informed that one male patient, viz. Sanoj Chetri (45), C/o Dongkamon, Nongmynsong, was admitted on January 23 at 8:34 am. However, he passed away on the same date at 9:45 pm. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have urged the kin of the deceased to collect the body from hospital morgue.

Dry day

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Excise) has declared January 26 as dry day in the district during which bonded warehouses, IMFL shops, bars, hotels, clubs, canteens and outstills will be shut.

Postponement

The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the 35-km Nongstoin-Maweit road project, which was scheduled for January 29, has been deferred. According to sources, the inauguration programme has been postponed because Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will not be able to attend it. The fresh date and timings will, however, be announced soon.