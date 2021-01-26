Police beef up security in Shillong on R-Day eve

SHILLONG, Jan 25: Ahead of the nationwide celebrations of the day to commemorate the date on which the Constitution came into effect, police in the state capital have reinforced the security with various armed personnel standing guard unfazed by the bone-chilling weather.

A police official, on the eve of the Republic Day, said that adequate security arrangements have been made in East Khasi Hills to ensure that the celebration passes off peacefully.

Many naka checks were also installed in different parts of the city with police personnel manning them.

Meanwhile, with regard to Tuesday’s function at Polo ground, Governor Satya Pal Malik will unfurl the flag and take the salute at the ceremonial parade.

With Meghalaya Government already having issued COVID-19 protocols for state and district-level functions, the function at Polo ground will adhere to the same.

It may be mentioned that as per government SOPs to avoid overcrowding at the venue, the congregation is limited to invitees only.

For the function at Polo ground, a limited number of marching contingents and only COVID-negative personnel have been allowed to take part.

The six contingents who are to participate in the march-past include CRPF, Home Guards Brass band, Assam Regimental Centre, Bharat Scouts and Guides, District Police force of East Khasi Hills and NCC cadets.

A limited number of tableaux from various departments concerned, which have been identified by the Deputy Commissioner, will be permitted for display during the programme.

Meghalaya Day Awards will also be conferred upon recipients during the function.

Apart from the officials, many schools and offices have also planned functions to unfurl the Tricolour in the city.