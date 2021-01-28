Ayushmann Khurrana, the poet hunk

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana balances brain and brawn in a new Instagram selfie he posted on Wednesday. While he strikes a shirtless pose on the social media handle, showing off a chiselled frame, he topped the impact with some original Urdu poetry. “Agar tumhe mere fitoor aur fahem* ke darmiya ek ko chunna pade, toh tum fitoor ko chunna, kiyunki fahem toh vaisai bhi tumse dur rehhne ko kehta hai —Ayushmann *samajhdaari,” Ayushmann wrote as caption with his hunky snapshot. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently announced his next film, a campus comedy drama titled Doctor G, to be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. (IANS)