A’chik theatre group performs ‘Du’kon’ during NE theatre fest

During the two day festival, the well known Garo Play ‘Du’kon’ was performed by the group from Garo Hills. It may be mentioned that the Du’kon play was conceived and directed by Pabitra Rabha, a former scholar at the National School of Drama in New Delhi with the assistance of National School of Drama, Sikkim passed out student, Balsrame A Sangma.

According to Garo belief, the Du’kon plant, when stepped on, is said to be able to mesmerise and lead people astray and based on this belief, the play portrays the lifestyles of people today.