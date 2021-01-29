Failure on the part of the government bodies tasked to stop dumping of pollutants into the rivers flowing through Tura town has led to a major problem for the citizens who reside along these water bodies. In the absence of any government support, youths from localities have taken up the challenge to do their bid for the environment. Here, in these pictures, young boys from Lower Mission Compound clean the streams flowing into their area from the upper areas. During the cleaning drive they undertook, the youths removed over a truckload of waste that flowed down from the Gandrak and Ringrey streams in just a single day. Lack of civic sense in markets like Chandmari and nearby households has led to piles of garbage — mostly plastic containers and human excreta — being released into the water, which otherwise could have been used by inhabitants residing downstream. The

much-hyped claims of cleanliness by the district administration and the Tura Municipal Board appears to be hollow when one witnesses the piles of garbage getting into these water bodies every day. The scenario is far

worse when it comes to the water bodies that flow down into the Tura market, including one from upper

Babupara, where buildings have come up in sheer violation of laws and failure by authorities to act. (ST)