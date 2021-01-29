Pulse polio immunization in EGH from Feb 1

TURA : The first round of Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Program, covering children from 0-5 years is scheduled to be held in East Garo Hills from February 1 to 3.

According to the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), the oral polio vaccine will be administered to the children at various polio booths located at Anganwadi centres, Health Facilities and market areas on the first day. The team members comprising of ANMs, Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and the volunteers will go for house to house oral vaccination on the second and third day respectively.

Meanwhile, parents have been requested to cooperate with the health workers to eradicate polio from the region.

Prohibition on stray cattle

The Williamnagar Municipal Board (WMB), has issued a notification under the Sub-Section 153(1) of the Meghalaya Municipal Act, 1973, thereby prohibiting stray cattle, cows, goats and pigs including dogs in all the localities falling under Williamnagar Town.

The notification also said that failure to comply with the order will invite penalty as per the municipal laws.