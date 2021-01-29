Centre approves additional funds for Assam, 4 other states

GUWAHATI: A high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Union home minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance of Rs 1,751.05 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for Assam and four other states affected by floods, landslides and hailstorms, an official statement issued on Friday said.

Approving the additional central assistance, the Union home minister said the Union government has resolved to help Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, five states that braved the natural disasters.

Funds to the tune of Rs 437.15 crore has been approved for Assam; Rs 75.86 crore for Arunachal Pradesh; Rs 320.94 crore for Odisha; Rs 245.96 crore for Telangana and Rs 386.06 crore for Uttar Pradesh against floods/ landslides during the south-west monsoon 2020.

Besides, a sum of Rs 285.08 crore has been approved for Uttar Pradesh against hailstorm during Rabi 2019-20.

The central government had deputed inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) to all the five states immediately after the calamities, without waiting for memorandums from the affected state governments.

In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the central government has released Rs 19,036.43 crore to 28 states from State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 4,409.71 crore to 11 States from NDRF.