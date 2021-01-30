Govt hopes M’laya will become COVID-free soon

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Considering the fast improvement in the overall COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said the government hopes that the state will defeat the pandemic soon.

The government had on Friday held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.

Stating that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma attended it, Tynsong said, “We have improved a lot. I am sure within the next few days, we will become COVID-free.”

He said the state government has asked the Chief Secretary to work out further relaxation of the notifications issued from time to time, be it on transportation, testing or any other issues relating to the interests of the people of the state.

“The Chief Secretary will have a detailed consultation and he will return with the recommendations. We will take the final call,” he said.

He said in December alone, the government had conducted over 50,000 tests. “So far in January, we have crossed 35,000 tests. This means the tests are going on in full swing. The gradient shows we might become a COVID-free state soon.”

On the ongoing vaccination of health workers, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “We reviewed not less than 60% of vaccination undertaken and the balance will be completed within two to three weeks.”

He said there has not been a single reported case on the adverse effects of immunization in the state so far. “Except those who got themselves tested outside the state and carry a negative report, we don’t allow others to proceed further from the entry point without undergoing a test,” Tynsong said.

He said the COVID-19 restrictions continued on the inter-state border. He said the government will assess if further relaxations are required and in which areas.