‘MPSC to declare results soon’

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Relieved with the verdict of the High Court of Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to go ahead with the announcement of the results of the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) Junior Grade mains examination held on January 18, 2020.

Sources in the MPSC informed that the commission was planning to declare the results of the main examination after the Meghalaya High Court in its order on January 17 refused to interfere with the writ petition challenging the examination conducted by the commission.

“The results of the mains examination will be declared anytime soon since there is no pending litigation in the court on this matter,” a source in MPSC, informed.

It may be mentioned that the MPSC had issued an advertisement dated July 24, 2017 inviting applications from eligible candidates to sit for the examination for the MCS Junior Grade against approximately 38 vacancies.

In the preliminary examination, 576 candidates out of 10,730 were declared to have qualified to sit for the mains examination.

The petitioners filed a writ petition in the High Court after being aggrieved with the method of selection and procedure adopted in declaring the successful candidates eligible to sit for the mains examinations.