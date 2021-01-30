NEWS BRIEFS

Meghalaya Youth Policy

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The draft of the Meghalaya Youth Policy, 2021 is in its final stage of development and will be put up in public domain by next week, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed today.

Sangma informed that discussions were held on Friday to refine the draft to ensure that the interventions to be adopted in the policy are applicable and relevant to the needs of the youth today.

Girl’s body recovered

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The body of a 21-year-old girl was recovered from inside her vehicle parked along the road at Mawpat on Friday morning.

Police informed that the deceased had been reported missing on Thursday evening.

The recovery of a suicide note from the spot and absence of any injury mark on the victim’s body has led police to believe that there was no foul play.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, police added.

Blast outside Israel embassy

New Delhi, Jan 29: A low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) went off near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Delhi on Friday evening but no one was injured, police said.

Some cars were damaged in the blast that occurred about 150 metres away from the Embassy in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam road in the very high-security Lutyens’ bungalow zone.

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are “safe and sound”.