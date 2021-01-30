Punjab FC, Delhi FC play out goalless draw

Kolkata, Jan 29: RoundGlass Punjab FC shared the spoils with Sudeva Delhi FC after the two teams played out a goalless draw in the Hero I-League here on Friday.

With points shared, both the teams find themselves in the midst of a mid-table fight, having earned five points from as many games.

In a frantic first 15 minutes of the match that saw end-to-end action, either team could have gone ahead, but complacency in front of the goal meant they could not take the lead. (PTI)