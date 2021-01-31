Bigg Boss 14: Salman calls Nikki ‘badtameez’, says Rakhi’s antics help Abhinav

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) After a weeks break, superstar Salman Khan was back as host on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14, and bashed contestant Nikki Tamboli for her rude behaviour.

In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, Salman can be seen getting upset with Nikki and lashing her for her behaviour towards other contestants in the house and also the media that entered the house in the media round.

“Iss ghar mein shayad hi koi aisa hoga ki jiske saath Nikki Tamboli ne bezzati na ki hogi. Press ke saath badtameezi ki. Yeh badtameezi entertaining hai (There is hardly anyone in this house that Nikki Tamboli has not insulted. She has also insulted the press. Is this misbehaviour entertaining)?” Salman asks Nikki.

He also questions her for calling someone a loser, and asked if she thinks she will win given the current season.

To this, Nikki replied: “Gusse mein bol deti hoon (I say these things out of anger).”

Salman is not convinced and asked her if that meant she would slap someone if she was angry and then say sorry.

“Baat kya karein aapke saath Nikki. Ek baar samjhaya, do baar samjhaya. Teesri baar ke baad, jao bhaad mein jaao (What can one say to you? Have explained it to once, twice and thrice, now go to hell),” an angered Salman is seen telling Nikki.

Meanwhile, in another promo, Salman can be seen supporting Rakhi Sawant, and saying that Abhinav is getting the biggest advantage of Rakhi’s entertainment. Following this, Abhinav can be seen getting upset. Salman then asks him not to overreact.