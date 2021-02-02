Govt to acquire ownership of Harijan Colony land

SHILLONG, Feb 1: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne today informed that the Syiem of Hima Mylliem will sign an MoU with the state government transferring the ownership of the Harijan Colony land at Them Iew Mawlong to the government.

“There will be a transfer of ownership of the land from Syiem of Hima Mylliem to the state government and an MoU will be signed between the Syiem and the state government but the Syiem cannot sign the MoU without our approval,” Chyne told The Shillong Times here.

“The Syiem of Hima Mylliem had sent us a draft of the MoU and we have made some modifications to the same. We will now send the draft to the government in a day or two for final approval”, the CEM informed.

Meanwhile, the high-level committee constituted by the state government is yet to submit its final recommendations to the state government on relocation of the Harijan Colony.

The committee was constituted by the state government in 2018 to look into the demand of moving the colony to another location as the demand had gained momentum after an altercation in June 2018 in the colony spiralled into a violent unrest which paralysed life in the area for days.

Even today, residents of the colony live under 24-hour police vigil.