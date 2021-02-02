Illegal coal fuelling coke units in state: Congress

SHILLONG, Feb 1: Congress legislator and member of the Assembly Committee on Environment, HM Shangpliang on Monday said illegal coal is finding its way into illegal coke factories in the state.

He said when the members of the House panel, led by its chairman SK Sunn, were returning from Garo Hills and reached Shallang in West Khasi Hills a few weeks ago, they found the whole area under a thick blanket of smog emanating from a coke factory.

Shangpliang said the smog was so thick that they needed fog lights to maneuvre their vehicles. Given the situation, he said one can easily understand the health hazards posed to the locals.

When the team returned to Shillong, it tried to find out from the Forest department, State Pollution Board and the Deputy Commissioners concerned on how these coke factories flourished and their source of coal. “The officials said the source is within and outside the state. According to them, it comes from Nagaland. They tried to show us some challans but we thought those were illegal coal, finding their way into coke factories,” Shangpliang said.

Recalling the visit of the House panel to West Khasi Hills, Shangpliang said, “There were around 20 coke factories in the area. Some were under construction while some others were operating illegally.”

He said they were shocked as the actual permitted number of coke factories was only three. He said subsequently, the House panel had summoned Forest department officials and other officers concerned assigned to take necessary steps as per the law. Stating that the State Pollution Board had written to the DC in November last year to close down the illegal factories, Shangpliang said, “The committee met again as when we were coming back from Garo Hills, we encountered the same activity. Pollution was still on and there was thick smog.”

Shangpliang said the State Pollution Board chairman told them that necessary directions were given to the DC but the latter failed to comply. However, the DC said they had closed down the factory but it reopened in due course.

“This clearly means that there is a failure on the part of the government. How can a coke factory, declared illegal by the State Pollution Board and was to be closed down by the district authority, defied the orders and is still operating?” Shangpliang asked.

He said there is a need to find out who are patronizing and encouraging these coke factories to flourish.

Stating that the confidence of the people in the existing system will slowly die down, Shangpliang said, “I feel we should take the bull by its horns. All the reports on our spot inspection have been documented and placed on the table of the House. It is up to the state government as to when it will take action as per the recommendations and findings of the committee.”