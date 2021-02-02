Tiger carcass recovered at Kaziranga

GUWAHATI: A team from an anti-poaching camp of Kaziranga Range detected the carcass of a female tiger cub at Kaziranga Tiger Reserve under Eastern Assam Wildlife Division on Tuesday.

Forest department sources informed that staff members belonging to the Tazeng anti-poaching camp recovered the carcass during routine patrolling at 10.40am and immediately informed the authorities.

Senior officers of the forest department, veterinarians and staff of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, following a directive by the Kaziranga National Park director, rushed to the site for inspection.

“After a thorough post mortem and sample collection for further investigation, the carcass was completely burnt,” a statement issued on Tuesday evening said.

“General observation and post mortem revealed multiple puncture marks on the neck and other areas of the body besides broken ribs. The cause of death is reported to be infighting,” the statement said.

“The approximate age of the female cub would be about five months,” an official said.