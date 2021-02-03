F.P Shop dealers directed to use ePOS device

TURA: North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply) has informed through a press communique that in compliance with the Meghalaya Government’s order all village sorders under the district have been directed to instruct F.P Shop dealers to use ePOS device mandatorily while distributing the NFSA Foodgrains.

The notification also directed the dealers to impart importance of seeding of Aadhaar No. of the beneficiaries and to supply the same to their respective F.P shop dealers at the earliest.

Further, it was also directed of the wholesalers and F.P shop dealers to follow the PDS calendar. Accordingly, lifting of foodgrains from Wholesale to F.P shop should be completed by the 16th of every month and distribution of F.P shop dealers to the beneficiaries and uploading of ePOS should be completed by the 30th of every month.