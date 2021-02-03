Twin blasts damage LP school near Assam-Mizoram border

GUWAHATI: Miscreants triggered two blasts on the premises of Muliwala Lower Primary School near the Assam-Mizoram border at Hailakandi district in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official statement said.

The school is located near the inter-state boundary, about 12 km away from Ramnathpur police station.

On receipt of information, the officer in-charge of Ramnathpur police station followed by additional superintendent of police (headquarters), Kulendra Nath Deka rushed to the spot and started investigation.

The twin blasts have caused extensive damage to the school building along with the drinking water reservoir and boy’s toilet which were under construction.

“Though the situation is tense, it is under control. Security has been beefed up following the incident,” the statement said.

Hailakandi deputy commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal and superintendent of police, Pabindra Kumar Nath also visited the site and took stock of the situation.

It may be recalled that in October last year, several persons from both states were injured in violence along the inter-state border after some temporary huts and shops were gutted.

Subsequently, two schools along the border in Assam, including one in Cachar district, were damaged in ‘bomb’ attacks within a fortnight by miscreants.