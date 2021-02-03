Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to run 5 days a week: NFR

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to increase the frequency of the Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Special train from once a week to five days a week for the benefit of passengers of the Northeast region.

“Timings, stoppages and composition will remain the same. Accordingly, 02503 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Special train will leave from Dibrugarh at 7.55 pm (19-55 hours) every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday to reach New Delhi on the third day,” an official statement from NFR here on Wednesday said.

“During the return journey, the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Special train will leave from New Delhi at 11.25 am every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to reach Dibrugarh at 5.30 am on the third day,” the statement said.

“The additional services will start from Dibrugarh with effect from February 16, 2021 and from New Delhi from February 19, 2021,” it added.

In view of the increase of the frequency of the Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Special train, the timings of the 01666 Agartala-Habibganj weekly special train has been revised in few stations like New Karimganj, Badarpur, New Haflong, Chaparmukh, Guwahati, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon and New Coochbehar.

NF Railway has also decided to resume the services of the Udaipur-Kamakhya-Udaipur special train.

“Train number 09709 Udaipur-Kamakhya special will start from Udaipur every Monday at 4pm from February 8, 2021 to arrive at Kamakhya at 12.35am. During the return journey train number 09710 Kamakhya-Udaipur special will start from Kamakhya every Thursday at 6.30pm to reach Udaipur at 12.35 am,” the statement said.