MDM Rice not reaching school students under Tikrikilla Block

TURA : LP and UP school teachers under Tikrikilla Block in West Garo Hills have complained to the Sub-Divisional School Education Officer (SDSEO) in Dadenggre alleging the non-distribution of Mid-day Meal to school children in the area.

According to a complaint written by one, Sinendra B Marak, a teacher of the Tosinpara SSA UP School, on behalf of other teachers, the quota of MDM Rice for the months of July, August and September 2020 and October, November and December 2020 were not received by the various schools from the area. The complaint added that the Wholesaler of Tikrikilla Centre would be the right authority to know the cause behind its non-distribution.

“We have repeatedly raised the issue with the wholesaler including your office without any positive results due to which the poor students of our locality are being deprived of the MDM,” the complaint said and urged the official to take necessary measures so that the pending allotment of rice can be released in full as early as possible.