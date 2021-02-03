KSU questions function of entry point after detecting ‘outsiders’

MAWKYRWAT, Feb 2: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Mawlangwir Unit, on Tuesday, questioned the functioning of the entry-exit point at Umling, Ri Bhoi after its members apprehended five non-tribals reportedly without proper documents from Mawlangwir village in South West Khasi Hills.

Speaking to media persons, Union member Plosbor Kharjahrin said, “Neither do these people possess proper documents to prove their identities nor any receipt issued by the entry-exit point at Umling, which shows that their entry into our state is illegal. It is very disappointing”.

Pointing out that illegal entry of people from outside into Meghalaya, particularly South West Khasi Hills, is a threat to the locals, Kharjahrin said that such persons can potentially be criminals. “From what we have seen, there was an increase in criminal activities in the border areas where people from outside the state are working,” he added.

General secretary of the Union, Junebirth Lyngdoh, informed that the non-tribals, who claimed to be from Assam, told them that they were on their way to Nongjri area for coal mining.

“Despite the NGT banning coal mining in Meghalaya, these people illegally and freely enter our state to work in coal mines,” he said, while questioning the government for not being able to detect such persons.

The Union, however, informed that it had handed over the people to Mawkyrwat Police.