Petitioners to move HC on MPSC exam issue

SHILLONG, Feb 2: After the Meghalaya High Court refused to interfere with the writ petition challenging the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) Junior Grade mains examination held on January 18, 2020, a group of unsatisfied petitioners have decided to approach the division bench of the Court to seek redressal.

One of the petitioners said that the appeal has been sent to senior counsels in New Delhi for vetting and is likely to be filed before the division bench of the Court in a couple of days.

A lawyer, who is going to represent the petitioners, said that they have decided to approach the division bench as they feel that the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has been discriminating against young talents through the examinations.

The lawyer said as per the petitioners, the MPSC had deviated from the earlier examination norms issued as per the advertisement and, more strikingly, in the RTI application it was found that around 417 candidates, who had scored lesser than them, had the Commission adhere to the earlier advertisement while conducting the exams. (Contd on P-4)