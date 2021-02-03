Unauthorised coal dumping in the open prohibited

KHLIEHRIAT: Based on the Supreme Court Order and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, the East Jaintia Hills District Magistrate has issued an order to prohibit open dumping of assessed coal in the district so as to prevent acid mines drainage in the coal depots or storage facilities.

The order also prohibit uncovered of coal dumped at various cement plants and power plants and to prevent environmental degradation, the order also stated that trucks transportation coal to cement plants must cover their trucks with waterproof tarpaulin and also directed coal mine owners, truckers and labourers to strictly follow the order which include covering coal depots with permanent shed or waterproof tarpaulin, construction and treatment of Acid Mine Drainage.

The order was issued under section 144 CrPC and any one found to violate the order stern action will be taken against all stakeholders.