David Nongrum no more

SHILLONG, Feb 2: Dynamic Congress MLA, David Nongrum passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday.

The 42-year-old, who represented the Mawryngkneng constituency for two terms on the trot, was declared dead by the doctors at NEIGRIHMS Hospital at 8.15 am.

He was the son of veteran Congress leader and Nongthymmai MLA Charles Pyngrope. Nongrum took the plunge into electoral politics in the 2013 Assembly elections which he had won as an independent candidate. He retained the seat in 2018 after having won the elections on a Congress ticket.

An official from NEIGRIHMS said when he was brought to the hospital, he was found to be unconscious and there was no recordable pulse or blood pressure.

The MLA had gone to bed on Monday night but did not wake up on Tuesday morning. His family members tried to wake him up but failed. Later, he was rushed to the hospital.

The official said Nongrum had hypertension but it was under control. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation multiple times but could not be revived.

The hospital authorities had planned autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. It was suspected to be cardiac arrest. After the police had done the inquest, the body was handed over to the family. The funeral will take place on February 4 at Umpling.

Leaders cutting across party lines mourned the death. They remembered him as one who was humble and had always gone out of his way to help others.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said he was extremely saddened. He said the young MLA was a dynamic leader who had an impactful tenure.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Sangma said.

Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma said it was a sad day for the state. He said they are shattered by the demise. The Congress Legislature Party met on Tuesday evening to remember Nongrum’s contributions to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong also said that it was a sad moment. Senior Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh recalled that Nongrum was always approachable and that he was willing all the time to go out of his way to help others.

Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh while expressing shock at the demise, said that Nongrum will be remembered as a young and promising legislator who dedicated his life for the service of the people.

“As a second time legislator, he also contributed in the proceedings of the House and the Assembly Committees. On behalf of all the members of the Assembly, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the Speaker said.

Cabinet ministers AL Hek and Banteidor Lyngdoh also expressed shock at the sudden demise.

Expressing grief, former chief minister DD Lapang recalled Nongrum’s service to the state and his distinctive contribution to his constituency.

The Ri Bhoi District Congress Committee also condoled the demise. Congress MLA from Nongpoh, Mayralborn Syiem said it was a loss not only for the people of Mawryngkneng constituency but the state as a whole.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee held an emergent meeting today to condole the sudden demise of Nongrum. The meeting paid rich tribute to Nongrum and recalled his immense contributions to the party, the people of his constituency and the state.