Action sought against one for illegal EPIC enrolment

TURA: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) on Friday sought action against an individual from Mahendraganj for illegally enrolling himself for EPIC with the help of fake documents in order to avail of government facilities in the state.

According to AMMSU President, Nur Islam Sk, one Mostafa Ahmed, son of Kabiruddin Munshi recently applied for EPIC at Mahendraganj of South West Garo Hills to become a bonafide citizen in the state. However, Islam claimed that there was no record of Ahmed in the NRC and whatever document he submitted to get the EPIC were faked.

Earlier, Muktadir Hussain, a resident of village Kazipara under Mahendraganj had filed an RTI with the South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to verify Ahmed’s identity. However, the RTI reply that came back had said ‘no records available’.

Meanwhile, the AMMSU president has also dashed off a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner in Shillong seeking the cancellation of the EPIC issued to him.

Terming Ahmed a ‘doubtful citizen’, Islam sought that an impartial enquiry be conducted by a magistrate on the matter to find out the truth. Islam also sought action against Ahmed and that all government facilities being given to him is stopped immediately.