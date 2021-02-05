‘Most wanted’ rhino horn trader nabbed

GUWAHATI: A “most-wanted” rhino horn trader and poacher has been arrested by a forest team from the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) with the help of the Arunachal Pradesh police department.

The poacher has been identified as Jobi Gadi alias Autho Gadi who is a resident of Arunachal Pradesh.

Official sources said the accused was involved in many rhino poaching incidents, including the one at Lokhora chapori of the sixth addition to KNP in April 2019.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against the accused by the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court in Gohpur.

The operation was launched by Biswanath civil and police administration and Rahul Dutta of International Rhino Foundation (IRF) along with other officials, a statement issued on Friday said.