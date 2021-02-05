Additional activities permitted in WGH

TURA: The West Garo Hills District Magistrate has informed that in pursuance of the Order issued by the Home (Political) Department, Government of Meghalaya, additional activities have been permitted to resume in the district with immediate effect.

As per the order, operation of all Hostels are permitted in order to accommodate students subject to compliance with SOP issued by the Education Department, Government of Meghalaya, operation of private crèches subject to compliance to the SOP issued for Anganwadi Centres by Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya, sports activities within schools subject to compliance to the SOP issued for sports and recreational activities by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya, assorted activities like fetes, fishing competitions, raffle draw, youth week, fun-raising activity in strict compliance to social distancing norm and partial re-opening of schools for classes I to V in urban areas subject to compliance with the SOP being issued by the Education Department, Government of Meghalaya.

Further, in view of the improved situation in the district, the restriction in permitted activities revised are the maximum number of persons allowed in places of worship have been increased to 75 % of the seating capacity, maximum number of persons allowed during any Religious/Social/ Private gathering have been increased to 75 % of the seating capacity and for outdoor sports, spectators are permitted upto 75 % of the seating capacity.

Meanwhile, restriction on children below 10 years with regard to moving out of their homes is lifted if accompanied by their parents or guardians. However, senior citizens and pregnant are advised to exercise caution and, as far as practicable, restrict outdoor movement and activities. Moreover, Private and Non-Government Offices may function 100% attendance.

However, citizens have been advised to still exercise caution, follow all protocols and adhere to the SOPs to ensure that the District does not see a resurgence in cases.