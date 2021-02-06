Reduce cess on fuel or hike fares, Cong MLA to govt

SHILLONG, Feb 5: Congress Spokesperson and Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang has taken strong note of the sufferings faced by the public in view of the indefinite strike called by commercial vehicles and has asked the state government to either roll back the prices of petrol or increase the fares.

Speaking to newsmen here today, Shangpliang pointed out that the indefinite strike has severely hit movement of people from rural areas to the state capital.

He lamented that the strike has affected farmers in rural areas as this is the broomstick season and many farmers have to travel to Shillong to sell their produce.

“In my constituency, many people are farmers and they depend on Shillong for their livelihood,” he said.

Lashing out at the government for not doing anything, Shangpliang accused the government of taking two drastic steps – increasing cess on fuel prices and reducing taxi fares – resulting in the present imbroglio.

The Congress MLA suggested that the stand-off should be resolved at the earliest and asked the government to discuss the issues with commercial vehicle drivers without any delay.