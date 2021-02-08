‘BJP not accepted by people of state’

SHILLONG, Feb 7: The Congress on Sunday asserted that the BJP is not accepted by the people of the state.

“The people of Meghalaya do not accept the BJP. It was evident in the past elections,” Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma said.

Issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the ban on the slaughter of the cow and consumption of its meat, the “Hindu party” tag that it carries continue to haunt the BJP.

The BJP had earned appreciation from some parties in recent months for raising its voice against corruption and criticising the state government openly on the issue.

The Congress said a party that listens to the voices of the people will not hesitate to join hands with the BJP in the fight against corruption if the allegations against the government are substantiated.

Despite political misfortunes in the past, state BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek is optimistic about the party’s bright future in the state. Earlier, he had asserted that the party would come out strong like never before in the 2023 Assembly elections.

He had claimed that a few sitting MLAs of other political parties, former MLAs and prominent leaders had approached the BJP to join its fold. The BJP also claimed that it has already received feelers from some Congress MLAs to merge with the BJP.