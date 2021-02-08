Public want NPP out of GHADC: Zenith

SHILLONG, Feb 7: State Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma on Sunday said the National People’s Party (NPP) will face the heat in the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) polls as the people are fed up with the rampant corruption during its reign.

The people, he claimed, are confident about the Congress ousting the NPP from the council.

“We will be the single largest party and from the next Executive Council. This is based on the confidence the people have in us for removing the NPP from power,” Sangma said.

The Congress spokesperson said the NPP took corruption to such a level that money received from the Centre disappeared as soon as it was deposited in the GHADC’s account, whether it was Rs. 40 crore or Rs. 100 crore.

“Public money has not been utilised properly and the employees of the council have not been paid for 32 months now. These are among the reasons why the NPP is facing strong anti-incumbency,” the Congress spokesperson said.

Sangma said the Congress was prepared to contest the GHADC polls and would be fielding candidates in all the constituencies of the council.

“The first list of candidates for the first phase will be declared within two-three days,” he said, claiming the Congress will win the GHADC polls with a majority.

The GHADC’s five-year term had expired on October 8 last year but the state government deferred the polls in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and put the House under the Administrator’s Rule.

The polls are scheduled to be held on April 9 from 7 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on April 14.